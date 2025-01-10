Fanatics, LA sports teams partner to donate funds from new #LAStrong apparel in response to wildfires

Fanatics announced Friday it has partnered with 15 Los Angeles-based sports teams and professional leagues to issue #LAStrong merchandise as wildfires ravage the area.

The fires have burned nearly 30,000 acres and destroyed over 10,000 buildings, leaving many without homes.

At least 10 people have died.

Among the teams included in the merchandise are the Dodgers and Angels, Chargers and Rams, Lakers and Clippers and Kings and Ducks, as well as both MLS teams — the Galaxy and LAFC — and USC.

"My heart breaks as we all watch the horror continue to unfold across Los Angeles and completely upend so many lives. The devastation that these fires have caused is unthinkable," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin wrote in a statement.

"Many people I consider family, including our employees based there, have been directly affected, and our organization is rallying together to try and make a real impact as fast as possible. Today, we are proud to have teamed up with the LA sports community to launch a new ‘LA Strong’ merchandise collection."

Rubin added that 100% of the proceeds will be donated by Fanatics, the leagues and the sports organizations to the LA Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross "as they continue their heroic acts to help as many people as possible."

"What’s happening is absolutely gut-wrenching, and it’s our duty to use our platform in any way we can … and we are working around the clock to find ways to provide additional relief efforts in LA. #LAStrong."

Several sporting events in the area have been affected. Kings and Lakers games were both postponed, and Monday night's NFL playoff game between the Vikings and Rams has been moved to Arizona.

On Friday, it was announced the Rose Bowl half-marathon and 5K would also be postponed.

