Fanatics, American Express announce partnership where card users can further expand their sports fandom

Sporting brand powerhouse Fanatics and American Express announced Wednesday a partnership that will allow Amex users to tap into their sports fandom.

The bank holding company is now the Official Payments Partner across select Fanatics online and retail locations worldwide and a presenting sponsor at Fanatics Fest, one of the world’s premier sports fan festivals held annually in New York City.

"Nearly 80% of U.S. American Express Consumer Card Members identify as sports fans and this partnership with Fanatics will deliver unforgettable fan experiences and expanded access at some of the world’s most popular sporting events," said Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer at American Express.

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"By combining the scale of the American Express Network with Fanatics’ ecosystem of more than 100 million fans, we’re delivering the new Fanatics American Express Card and experiences that make fandom more rewarding – from everyday purchases to once in a lifetime moments."

Fanatics’ chief strategy and growth officer, Tucker Kain, added, "We’re constantly looking for new ways to celebrate and support fans for their passions and enhance the everyday fan experience.

This new partnership combines the power of American Express' global payments network and expertise in membership, loyalty, and experiences with the scale and reach of Fanatics’ sports ecosystem, creating new opportunities to recognize and reward fans throughout every stage of their sports journey.

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The deal features a new Fanatics Amex Card, where users can earn FanCash, Fanatics’ digital reward currency, which can be redeemed for authentic apparel, tickets, trading cards, collectibles, and other experiences across the Fanatics platform.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 309.82 +0.51 +0.16%

Fanatics Cardholders will gain exclusive benefits and elevated tier status within the Fanatics ONE loyalty program and will have access to unique offers, benefits, experiences, and protections through the trusted American Express Network.

"Partnering with American Express allows us to scale these ambitions in a meaningful way, expanding our payments, loyalty and advertising capabilities, while creating truly differentiated products, including the Fanatics American Express Card, which we believe will become the Card that sports fans reach for," Kain said.

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The deal with Amex is similar to Fanatics’ brand partnership with AT&T that became official last month in that AT&T customers get enhanced status with Fanatics ONE, have additional opportunities to earn FanCash, access to experiences and unforgettable events, and more.