Famous holdout home next to Augusta National stays in family as 2026 Masters kicks off

Augusta National Golf Club, home of the prestigious Masters Tournament, has spent years and more than $200 million expanding its footprint in Augusta, Georgia. The club is buying up hundreds of acres of surrounding land for future development.

But one property, long considered a holdout, remains firmly in the hands of the family of its original owners.

The home at 1112 Stanley Rd. was built in 1959 by Herman and Elizabeth Thacker, and it still stands just across from Gate 6-A.

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It’s a modest, 1,900-square-foot three-bedroom house, but its story has become something of a local legend.

Over the past decade, nearly the entire neighborhood around it has been bought and cleared, with Augusta National Golf Club spending more than $40 million to convert the land into parking and infrastructure for tournament patrons. The club has spent more than $280 million on property acquisitions over the past 25 years, according to Golf.com.

Many of those homeowners became millionaires overnight.

The Thackers chose a different path. Despite multiple seven-figure offers, they refused to sell.

"Money ain’t everything," Herman Thacker famously told NJ.com in a 2016 interview.

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Herman Thacker died in 2019 at the age of 86. His wife, Elizabeth, lived in the home for many years after, becoming one of the last — and most well-known — holdouts against the club’s expansion.

Since last year's Masters, the Thacker family has experienced a significant loss: Elizabeth Thacker died in July at the age of 93.

Her daughter, Robin Thacker Rinder, confirmed to FOX Business that while her mother is gone, the home remains in the family.

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Rinder says she is now living in the house herself, "taking good care of it," and confirmed that the property has not changed hands. Notably, she says Augusta National has not approached the Thacker children with any new offers since the family originally declined to sell.

Augusta National did not respond to FOX Business' multiple requests for comment.

The property is estimated to be worth roughly $330,000, but that's a fraction of what Augusta National has paid out to the owners of nearby homes in years past.

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The Thackers previously sold another nearby property they owned to the club for $1.2 million, but wanted to live the rest of their lives at 1112 Stanley Rd., the home where they raised two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The home remains, at least for now, not for sale. Still, Rinder left the door slightly open when asked if that could ever change.

"If the price is right," she said with a laugh.

For now, one of the most famous holdouts in golf endures.