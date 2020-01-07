Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

Exclusive: Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be most connected stadium in the world

The stadium features 1,700 WiFi access points, 227 miles of connectivity and 2,200 TV screens

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Liz Claman gets an exclusive first-look at Allegiant Stadium with Pat Esser of Cox Communications in Las Vegas which will be the new home of the Raiders. video

How Allegiant Stadium is different from the rest

FOX Business’ Liz Claman gets an exclusive first-look at Allegiant Stadium with Pat Esser of Cox Communications in Las Vegas which will be the new home of the Raiders.

Football fans: Get ready to take your NFL experience to the next level.

Continue Reading Below

Cox Business announced Tuesday that the new Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the most connected stadium in the world, featuring “best-in-class” connectivity.

In partnership with Cox Communications, Allegiant Stadium will feature high-speed internet access with 1,700 WiFi access points, 227 miles of fiber and copper connectivity and 2,200 Cisco Vision screens and signs throughout the venue. The stadium is 1.75 million square feet and will allow 65,000 fans to attend and connect.

Stocks in this Article

CSCOCISCO SYSTEMS INC.
$47.48
-0.32 (-0.67%)

FOX Business’ Liz Claman took an exclusive first look stadium, which is still under construction, with Pat Esser of Cox Communications.

“Today, it's all about broadband,” Esser said. “People want [to be] connected. They want to share their experience and I'm sure there are incredible things the Raiders are going to bring to this stadium to share with their fans. But you're going to have a very unique fan experience when you’re here.”

NFL'S RAIDERS UNVEIL LAS VEGAS STADIUM NAME

Esser said the environment inside Allegiant Stadium can be changed quickly with the plethora of screens, especially for events already scheduled like bowl games and major acts. The playing field can also be quickly changed, as the grass is set on rails and can be rolled in and back out with ease.

The new stadium under construction in preparation for the new home of the Raiders.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With the amount of technology and connectivity available, Cox plans to reportedly power an “interactive game-day activation unique to the Raiders” with engagements like the Cox Virtual Meet and Greet. Through an app, fans can also order food right to their seat, or upgrade their seats for a better view.

“I think [Allegiant Stadium] underscores the point that Las Vegas is the entertainment business and now the sports capital of America,” Esser said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS