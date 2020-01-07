Exclusive: Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be most connected stadium in the world

Football fans: Get ready to take your NFL experience to the next level.

Cox Business announced Tuesday that the new Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the most connected stadium in the world, featuring “best-in-class” connectivity.

In partnership with Cox Communications, Allegiant Stadium will feature high-speed internet access with 1,700 WiFi access points, 227 miles of fiber and copper connectivity and 2,200 Cisco Vision screens and signs throughout the venue. The stadium is 1.75 million square feet and will allow 65,000 fans to attend and connect.

FOX Business’ Liz Claman took an exclusive first look stadium, which is still under construction, with Pat Esser of Cox Communications.

“Today, it's all about broadband,” Esser said. “People want [to be] connected. They want to share their experience and I'm sure there are incredible things the Raiders are going to bring to this stadium to share with their fans. But you're going to have a very unique fan experience when you’re here.”

Esser said the environment inside Allegiant Stadium can be changed quickly with the plethora of screens, especially for events already scheduled like bowl games and major acts. The playing field can also be quickly changed, as the grass is set on rails and can be rolled in and back out with ease.

With the amount of technology and connectivity available, Cox plans to reportedly power an “interactive game-day activation unique to the Raiders” with engagements like the Cox Virtual Meet and Greet. Through an app, fans can also order food right to their seat, or upgrade their seats for a better view.

“I think [Allegiant Stadium] underscores the point that Las Vegas is the entertainment business and now the sports capital of America,” Esser said.

