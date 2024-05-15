Ex-Olympics star Shaun White rides with CVS for new snack and beverage line: 'They've really upped the game'

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White partnered with CVS for the announcement of their new snack and beverage line called Well Market on Thursday.

White said CVS "upped the game" in that department and explained what stood out for him when it came to the brand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"They’re launching this new line of tasty snacks and beverages called Well Market," White told Fox News Digital. "They’ve really upped the game. I say that because I’m a huge fan of trail mix and sort of nutritious snacks like that and there’s only a certain amount of things that you can bring, especially when you’re in the mountain riding that don’t just turn into pure crumbs or a sandwich that’s smushed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 56.26 +0.26 +0.46%

"I’ve really found a fondness for trail mix and nuts and things. And they have these almonds that they make where like most brands I think they get the almond, and they coat it or blast it with flavor. These are actually infused with the flavor during the sprouting process so there’s no sticky stuff on your hands or your gloves. I just think they just upped the game, and I’m happy to partner with them."

SNOOP DOGG'S 'GIN & JUICE' DRINK BRAND TO SPONSOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME

The former X Games standout said his partnership with CVS took him back to his younger days, when he would use the store as his "one-stop shop" for everything he needed, from snacks to bandages.

"It’s amazing. Such a funny thing to be like, ‘Oh wow, OK. Full circle,’" he added.

White retired from competitive snowboarding after the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. He now spends part of his time running his brand, White Space, and with his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Well Market will have 40 snacks, beverages and groceries to CVS shelves.

"Our goal at CVS Health is to be the most consumer-centric health care solutions company. Through this repositioning and expansion of our food and beverage portfolio, we are doing more by providing new nutritious options our customers crave," Musab Balbale, chief merchandising officer, CVS Health, said in a news release. "From the easy-to-understand packaging to the delicious snacks themselves, our customers can feel great about consuming Well Market products as part of their individual wellness goals."