Ex-NFL star makes big bet on Bucs-Patriots Super Bowl LVI matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could conceivably play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVI in what would be a matchup of truly epic proportions.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is betting on it.

Edelman, Tom Brady’s former teammate, is an ambassador for Wynnbet. He revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he’s betting $100,000 for the Buccaneers and Patriots to meet in Los Angeles to see who the best team in the NFL is. In the video, Edelman reveals the big money bet to his parents.

"Mom, don’t get mad. Don’t get mad," he said. "I just put $100,000 for the Pats to play the Bucs in the Super Bowl."

His parents were flabbergasted.

"You putt 100 grand down on that?" his father, Frank, asked.

Edelman replied: "I already put $100K for the Buccaneers to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl. If they go I’m gonna make a lotta money."

His mother, Angela, told the former wide receiver she didn’t care about how much he spent and how much he could win, she wanted to be cut in on some of the winnings.

"That was dumb," Frank Edelman added. "I’ll call you back. I’m not mad. I disagree. Bye."

Edelman retired after the 2020 season. He played most of his career with Brady but didn’t find the same success without Brady under center. The legendary quarterback signed with Tampa Bay before the 2020 season and led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and won.

It’s a long road to go for both teams, but it’s still possible Tampa Bay and New England matchup for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.