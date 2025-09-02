Europe Ryder Cup member Viktor Hovland: How much has he earned in his career?

Viktor Hovland will be celebrating his 28th birthday a week before the Ryder Cup begins, and he is hoping the celebration can last through the end of September.

Hovland is a budding golf star, winning the FedEx Cup in 2023 at just 25 years old.

He is longing for a major championship, but he has made quite a nice living in his short time on Tour.

Joining in 2020, Hovland has already earned $37,130,745 in winnings after racking up nearly $13.5 million overseas.

In 132 events, Hovland has 24 top-fives, five runner-ups and seven victories.

Two of those wins came in back-to-back weeks when he won the 2023 BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The first of those came with $3.6 million, but he hit it big with that Tour Championship, as it clinched him a FedEx Cup title.

That got him a bonus of $18 million that is not included in his career earnings. So, Hovland has made nearly $69 million already.

Overall, Hovland has struggled in the Ryder Cup, going 3-4-3 in his 10 career matches. However, that is largely because of an 0-3-2 showing in 2021, when all of Europe was dominated.

In Europe's win two years ago, Hovland went 3-1-1, including a 9 & 7 victory against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka while paired with Ludvig Aberg.

Hovland will be back in the visitors' clubhouse this year, and recent history is not on their side. A road team has not won the Ryder Cup in 13 years.