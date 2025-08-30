Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Published

Europe Ryder Cup member Tyrrell Hatton: How much has he earned in his career?

Hatton will be in his fourth Ryder Cup

Despite heading to LIV Golf last year, Tyrrell Hatton earned an automatic bid to his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup this year.

The 33-year-old, once the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, will again be representing Team Europe, looking to go 3-1 in his Ryder Cup career.

Hatton has won 13 times as a pro golfer — eight on the European Tour and one each on the PGA Tour and LIV.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates winning his match on the 16th green during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

Hatton has earned $24,109,198 in PGA Tour winnings and roughly another $31 million overseas.

His big payday, though, came when he signed with the Saudi-backed league. His deal is reportedly worth more than $60 million in guaranteed money, and he has won $24,450,544 in tournaments there.

Put it all together, and Hatton has made close to $140 million.

Tyrrell Hatton fist pump

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates during the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.  (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

In his final year on the PGA Tour, Hatton took home more than $8.3 million in prize money. Nearly $3 million of that came from a second-place finish at The Players, and a T3 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship netted another $1.15 million.

This is the first Ryder Cup where both sides will have at least one LIV player — Brooks Koepka was the lone representative in 2023 for Team USA. This year, the United States has Bryson DeChambeau.

Hatton owns an individual record of 5-4-2 in Ryder Cup play, going 4-2-2 in team play and 1-2 in singles.

Tyrrell Hatton celebrating putt

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates after a putt during the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

But his veteran leadership will be a nice shoulder to lean on as Team Europe aims to win a Ryder Cup on the road for the first time since 2012, a feat the Americans have not accomplished since 1993.