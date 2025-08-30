Europe Ryder Cup member Tommy Fleetwood: How much has he earned in his career?

Tommy Fleetwood is already a Team Europe lifer — but for the first time, he is coming into a Ryder Cup as a PGA Tour winner.

The 34-year-old England native joined the PGA Tour in 2018 after spending nearly eight years full-time on the European Tour, where he has earned seven total victories.

It took him a long while to get his first on the PGA Tour, taking home the Tour Championship (and with it, the FedEx Cup) last month.

With his seven wins, 13 runner-up finishes and 46 top-10 finishes in Europe, Fleetwood has earned more than $35 million on what is now the DP World Tour.

While he has not found the winners circle as much as he would like, he has managed to be a threat every week, which has led to $43,430,669 in PGA Tour prize money. Including the $10 million he won as the FedEx Cup champion this year, Fleetwood has earned roughly $88 million as a professional golfer.

The FedEx Cup title took Fleetwood to nearly $18.5 million in prize money this year.

Fleetwood made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, and he and Francesco Molinari caught fire, going 4-0-0 as a duo. He struggled at Whistling Straits in 2021 (as did all of Team Europe), but in 2023, he went 3-1-0 and sealed the victory with his singles' victory against Rickie Fowler.

Europe will need some of Fleetwood's magic if they want to break the streak of five straight Ryder Cups won by the home team — but maybe that Tour Championship momentum carries over.