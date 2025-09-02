Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Europe Ryder Cup member Shane Lowry: How much has he earned in his career?

Lowry will be in his third Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has competed in professional golf events since 2009, but he did not make his Ryder Cup debut until just four years ago.

Now, he is a Team Europe staple, and how could he not be?

Lowry has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in recent years, finishing with 11 top-10 finishes and 33 top-25 finishes in his last 40 events.

Shane Lowry with Ryder Cup trophy

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Ryder Cup trophy after beating Team USA at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Adam Cairns/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

In fact, he has made nearly half of his $30,308,553 in PGA Tour prize money over the last two seasons. In 2024 and 2025, he combined to win $13,178,675.

His two biggest payouts in that time frame were this year with second-place finishes in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Truist Championship. He and Rory McIlroy each earned more than $1 million after winning the Zurich Classic last year as partners.

Shane Lowry chest pump

Shane Lowry celebrates on the sixth green during the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Adam Cairns/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

On the European Tour, Lowry has also taken home nearly another $28 million.

Lowry also cashed in on $570,000 after finishing T13 in the Tour Championship.

Lowry has seen both sides of the Ryder Cup – his first tournament was a brutal, embarrassing loss at Whistling Straits in 2021. But two years later, they got their revenge in a memorable victory in Rome.

Shane Lowry chipping

Shane Lowry hits a chip shot on the 11th hole during a practice day for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

The Irishman himself is 2-3-1, having yet to win a Sunday singles match. This year will not be any easier on a rowdy Long Island, but perhaps a career high in prize money could push Lowry this year.