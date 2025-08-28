Europe Ryder Cup member Rory McIlroy: How much has he earned in his career?

Rory McIlroy has long been the face of this generation of golf – right before Scottie Scheffler came along.

But even with a new sheriff in town, the Northern Ireland native outdueled everyone to earn his long-coveted green jacket, snapping an 11-year major drought and finally completing the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy will represent Team Europe for the eighth consecutive time in the Ryder Cup (his opinions on the event have certainly done a 180), and seeing his resume, it is hardly surprising.

He has racked up 29 career wins, five of them being majors, and has won three FedEx Cup titles. In all, it has amounted to $107,981,766 in prize money, the second-most behind only Tiger Woods.

This does not include the $56 million he's made in FedEx Cup bonus pool money, which he has won three times. Nor does it include the nearly $77.8 million from events on the European Tour.

Nearly $17 million of that came this year, with more than $12 million coming from his victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters. He became just the third person in PGA history (Woods and Scottie Scheffler, who is just below him on the all-time prize money leaderboard) to win the Players and Masters in the same season.

McIlroy has earned eight figures in each of the last three PGA seasons, as prize money has increased tremendously. To compare this season to his career-high four wins in 2012, he won less than $1.5 million for each of those victories 13 years ago, but each victory this season brought in at least $3.6 million.

McIlroy now turns his attention to something that has not been done since his second Ryder Cup in 2012: win a Ryder Cup on the road.