Europe Ryder Cup member Robert MacIntyre: How much has he earned in his career?

Robert MacIntyre is back for Team Europe after a successful Ryder Cup debut — and he might be even better now than he was in 2023.

MacIntyre, 29, did not join the PGA Tour until last year, earning his first Ryder Cup bid through success overseas.

But now, the golf world knows who he is — and he is here to stay.

In a short time, MacIntyre has made the most of it, already earning $16,340,586 in PGA Tour events and nearly another $15 million overseas.

MacIntyre has five pro wins to his resume: three on the European Tour and two more on the PGA Tour. Both of those PGA victories came last year: the RBC Canadian Open and the Scottish Open in his home country.

Despite those wins coming last year, he raked in the majority of his PGA Tour earnings this year, with the help of two runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open and BMW Championship (he led entering the final round).

Those finishes each brought in over $2.1 million, resulting in more than a quarter of his total PGA winnings.

He also brought home more than $730,000 with a ninth-place finish at The Players Championship.

This will be MacIntyre's first Ryder Cup as a member of the road team, so he is certainly set to be in unfamiliar territory. But up to this point, he has met expectations.