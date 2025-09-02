Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Europe Ryder Cup member Rasmus Hojgaard: How much has he earned in his career?

Hojgaard's twin brother, Nicolai, played in the 2023 event

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 9

Team Europe will be returning 11 of its 12 players from its magical 2023 Ryder Cup victory this year — the one exception is Nicolai Hojgaard.

Well, his identical twin brother, Rasmus, automatically qualified for Team Europe this year and will be at Bethpage Black.

This was Hojgaard's first year on the PGA Tour after spending the previous five seasons on the European Tour full-time, where he has five total wins.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.  (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Hojgaard's best finish on the PGA Tour is his second-place finish at the Zurich Classic, and with it came a check of $542,800.

His second-highest earnings from a tournament this year came after The Open Championship, where he brought home more than $185,000 after finishing T16.

In total, he's earned $2,270,309 on the PGA Tour, and roughly another $10 million overseas, making his total winnings the lowest out of anybody in the Ryder Cup field.

Rasmus Hojgaard putting

Rasmus Hojgaard lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.  (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

He's just 24 years old, also making him the youngest competitor, but surely he's getting advice from his brother (who actually made more money from PGA winnings this year).

But Rasmus is 64th in the Official World Golf Ranking, while Nicolai is 81st.

Rasmus Hojgaard waving

Rasmus Hojgaard reacts after sinking a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.  (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Nicolai went 0-2-1 during his tournament in Rome two years ago, so surely Rasmus will be hoping for better results.