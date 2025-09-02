Europe Ryder Cup member Rasmus Hojgaard: How much has he earned in his career?

Team Europe will be returning 11 of its 12 players from its magical 2023 Ryder Cup victory this year — the one exception is Nicolai Hojgaard.

Well, his identical twin brother, Rasmus, automatically qualified for Team Europe this year and will be at Bethpage Black.

This was Hojgaard's first year on the PGA Tour after spending the previous five seasons on the European Tour full-time, where he has five total wins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Hojgaard's best finish on the PGA Tour is his second-place finish at the Zurich Classic, and with it came a check of $542,800.

His second-highest earnings from a tournament this year came after The Open Championship, where he brought home more than $185,000 after finishing T16.

In total, he's earned $2,270,309 on the PGA Tour, and roughly another $10 million overseas, making his total winnings the lowest out of anybody in the Ryder Cup field.

KEEGAN BRADLEY 'DEEPLY HONORED' TRUMP WANTED HIM TO PLAY IN RYDER CUP; HITS BACK AT RORY MCILROY'S COMMENTS

He's just 24 years old, also making him the youngest competitor, but surely he's getting advice from his brother (who actually made more money from PGA winnings this year).

But Rasmus is 64th in the Official World Golf Ranking, while Nicolai is 81st.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nicolai went 0-2-1 during his tournament in Rome two years ago, so surely Rasmus will be hoping for better results.