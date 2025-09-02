Europe Ryder Cup member Matt Fitzpatrick: How much has he earned in his career?

Matt Fitzpatrick will be representing Team Europe for the fourth time in his career later this month.

The British golfer made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016 and has gone 1-2 in his three events.

But his two losses came before he was a two-time PGA winner and a U.S. Open champion.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick went to Brookline to win his first tournament, which happened to be that major championship. Brookline is also where Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur.

Two years ago, Fitzpatrick also took home the RBC Heritage in a season where he took home the most prize money he's had in a season.

Fitzpatrick racked up $8,144,543 that season after bringing in $7,012,672 the year prior.

He hasn't had the same success recently, making less than $4 million in each of the last two seasons. In all, however, he's totaled $29,796,871 in PGA Tour winnings and nearly the same amount in European Tour winnings.

The Ryder Cup has been tough on Fitzpatrick, as he did not earn his first point until two years ago in Rome. He went 0-2-0 in 2016 and then 0-3-0 four years ago at Whistling Straits.

It was not until Fitzpatrick played in front of the overseas crowd that he got his first point, and he will be back on the road this year.