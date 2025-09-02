Europe Ryder Cup member Ludvig Aberg: How much has he earned in his career?

Ludvig Aberg burst onto the golf scene in 2023 and quickly became one of the best the game has to offer.

Aberg had just 12 PGA Tour tournaments under his belt, none of them being a major, when he got the nod to participate in his first Ryder Cup. He went 2-2, but one win was a dominant 9 & 7 victory with Viktor Hovland against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

And there was plenty more where that nod came from, as in his very first Masters last year, he finished second (he was seventh this year).

It has been a short time, but Aberg has already pocketed $21,255,513 in PGA Tour earnings.

His biggest win came earlier this year when a $4 million check was cashed after winning the Genesis. He took home another $703,500 at Augusta after making $2.16 million there last year.

Aberg finished second in two other tournaments last year, where he racked up nearly another $4 million total.

Aberg finished 16th in the FedEx Cup last year and 21st this year.

Later this month, Aberg will again be playing strictly for pride. But this will be his first time playing as a member of the visiting team.