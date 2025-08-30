Europe Ryder Cup member Justin Rose: How much has he earned in his career?

The ageless wonder that is Justin Rose may just keep getting better.

Turning 45 this past July, Rose just turned in the highest prize money season of his career, bringing home $8,857,976 — and it would have been more if he had edged Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy at the Masters.

Nonetheless, Rose will represent Team Europe for the seventh time, missing only the 2021 event since making his debut in 2012.

Rose joined the PGA Tour in 2004, and his $73,736,017 in prize money is the fourth-most all time, behind only Tiger Woods, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

He has also earned another $15.656 million in FedEx Cup bonus pool money, with $10 million of that coming from his win in 2018.

Plus, if you add up the nearly $40 million from the European Tour, Rose has earned over $129.3 million as a professional golfer.

Rose took home $2.268 million from that exhilarating Masters, but he got the big payday last month after he won the St. Jude Championship — that netted a $3.6 million check. That, too, went to a playoff, but this one was against Ryder Cup foe J.J. Spaun.

With his biggest payday in a single season, Rose is riding hot into Bethpage Black, where he will be the most experienced Ryder Cup player in the field.

He is 14-9-3 in his career, including a huge point against Phil Mickelson in the 2012 Sunday singles that helped complete the Miracle at Medinah, which remains the last time a road team won the event.