The Business of Golf
Published

Europe Ryder Cup member Justin Rose: How much has he earned in his career?

Rose has made the fourth-most money in PGA Tour history

The ageless wonder that is Justin Rose may just keep getting better.

Turning 45 this past July, Rose just turned in the highest prize money season of his career, bringing home $8,857,976 — and it would have been more if he had edged Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy at the Masters.

Nonetheless, Rose will represent Team Europe for the seventh time, missing only the 2021 event since making his debut in 2012.

Justin Rose fist pumps

Justin Rose celebrates on the 16th hole during the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

Rose joined the PGA Tour in 2004, and his $73,736,017 in prize money is the fourth-most all time, behind only Tiger Woods, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

He has also earned another $15.656 million in FedEx Cup bonus pool money, with $10 million of that coming from his win in 2018.

Plus, if you add up the nearly $40 million from the European Tour, Rose has earned over $129.3 million as a professional golfer.

Justin Rose celebrates

Justin Rose reacts after making his putt on the 15th green during his singles match against Patrick Cantlay on the final day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rose took home $2.268 million from that exhilarating Masters, but he got the big payday last month after he won the St. Jude Championship — that netted a $3.6 million check. That, too, went to a playoff, but this one was against Ryder Cup foe J.J. Spaun.

With his biggest payday in a single season, Rose is riding hot into Bethpage Black, where he will be the most experienced Ryder Cup player in the field.

Justin Rose with Ryder Cup trophy

Justin Rose hoists the Ryder Cup trophy at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. (Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He is 14-9-3 in his career, including a huge point against Phil Mickelson in the 2012 Sunday singles that helped complete the Miracle at Medinah, which remains the last time a road team won the event.