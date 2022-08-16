Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk claims he's 'buying Manchester United'

Elon Musk is the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk, the eccentric Tesla and SpaceX founder, claimed in a tweet Tuesday he was buying Manchester United – one of the most well-known soccer clubs in the world.

Musk made claim in a series of tweets.

He first wrote: "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"

He then added: "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Manchester United plays in England’s Premier League – the top-flight soccer league for the country. The ownership group Manchester United Plc is the primary owner of the club. Joel and Avie Glazer serve as co-chairs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed he was "buying Manchester United" in a tweet. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The Glazer Family also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.