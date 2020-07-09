Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie produces 'The Meaning of Hitler' documentary amid DeSean Jackson controversy

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s production company announced the completion of a documentary entitled “The Meaning of Hitler” on Thursday, days after team wide receiver DeSean Jackson drew widespread criticism for posting anti-Semitic messages.

Lurie served as executive producer on the project, which examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany prior to World War II as well as White supremacy and anti-Semitism in the modern day. “The Meaning of Hitler” was filmed in nine countries over three years and features interviews with historians, writers and other experts.

“We couldn’t be prouder that The Meaning of Hitler is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” Lurie said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

Jackson, 33, apologized on multiple occasions this week after his posts caused an uproar on social media. The NFL veteran shared a quote on his Instagram account which he falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. The quote said that Jewish people "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Jackson also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who the Anti-Defamation League has identified as anti-Semitic.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video message to fans. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”

The Eagles described Jackson’s posts as “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.” The team plans to take disciplinary action.

"We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect,” the Eagles said in a statement earlier this week. “We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow."

