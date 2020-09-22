EA Sports' 'Madden Championship Series' scores major sponsors amid gaming boom

Electronic Arts’ “Madden NFL 21 Championship Series” racked up a record number of sponsors for its 2020-21 season amid mounting interest in competitive gaming, the company announced on Tuesday.

The competitive “Madden” e-sports circuit added Gillette, Oakley eyewear and Campbell’s Chunky Soup – all NFL partners – to its list of corporate sponsors. The additions joined existing sponsors Pizza Hut and Snickers.

“Coming off the biggest product year in the history of the franchise and the star-studded, entertainment-driven evolution of MCS programming, Madden NFL 21 has stepped onto an elevated platform of opportunity for brand partnerships in the world of competitive gaming,” said Vida Mylson, senior director of commercial brand partnerships at EA Sports.

“Alongside this world-class roster of sponsors, all connected by our affiliation to the NFL, we’ll deliver new and authentic brand experiences that fuel football culture and resonate with the next generation of fans.”

Oakley will serve as presenting sponsor for “Derwin James vs. the World,” a “Madden” tournament series that pits the Los Angeles Chargers star against celebrity challengers. Chunky Soup will sponsor a tournament later in the season.

This year’s “Madden Championship Series” features a $1.4 million total prize pool, the largest in the circuit’s history. Events are broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

