Drake, Raptors receive really big NBA championship rings

What a time to be alive if you’re Drake.

The Toronto Raptors superfan celebrated his team receiving their NBA championship rings Tuesday night prior to their 2019-20 regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As the Raptors player received their championship rings on their home floor, Drake showed off the rings he received for being the team's ambassador.

The Champagne Papi – as he goes by on Instagram – revealed that not only did he receive the same ring the players got but he got his own customized ring as well.

According to TMZ Sports, Drake went to a Beverly Hills, Calif., jeweler to get his own commemorative ring. His personal ring features a raptor in front of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting,” the Beverly Hills jeweler told TMZ Sports. “It's a championship that's dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

The Raptors received the biggest championship rings in NBA history on Tuesday night.

The rings contain more than 650 diamonds, as well as 16 rubies representing the number of playoff victories required to win the NBA title. According to TMZ Sports, ring also has 30 carats of diamonds.

On the face of the ring, diamonds form the Toronto skyline above the word “North” spelled out in diamonds inside a golden chevron.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.