Dolphins' Tyreek Hill has simple financial reason for choosing to play for Miami

Tyreek Hill had a simple explanation as to why he wanted to be traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins instead of the New York Jets.

The star wide receiver reportedly had the option to where he was going to be traded. Back in March, he told reporters he was always going to "pick Miami no matter what."

With the Dolphins getting ready to play the Jets in their Week 5 matchup, Hill again talked about the decision to join Miami over New York. His reasoning was a bit more understanding.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"It was very close to happening, but it was just those state taxes, man," Hill said. "I realized I had to make a grown-up decision and here I am in a great city in Miami. It’s great weather. Great people. Beautiful people. Here I am."

According to the Tax Foundation, Florida does not have state individual income tax. That is a good thing for Hill, as he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension when he joined the Dolphins.

New Jersey, where Hill would have played if he chose the Jets, has a 10.75% individual income tax rate. Missouri only had 5.4%.

49ERS' JIMMY GAROPPOLO COULD EARN UP TO $5.6 MILLION IN BONUSES AS STARTING QUARTERBACK

Hill and the Dolphins will miss Tua Tagovailoa as he recovers from a concussion suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. Teddy Bridgewater will likely be the starter.

"If you go back and watch the clips, me and Teddy have some little highlights in there on Dolphins Twitter. I feel like he’s just a veteran guy – having that connection and being able to have some conversations about ball. Teddy understands my play style and I understand where he wants me to be at on the field," Hill said of his relationship with Bridgewater.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"That’s how we connected deep down the field against the Bengals. Just me and him on the same page. Him telling me, ‘Hey ‘Reek, if we get a certain coverage, I need you on this side of the hash. I need you here.’ And stuff like that. So just us being able to recognize things together and being on the same page. I try to have a good relationship with all of my quarterbacks."