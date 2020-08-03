Dolphins owner turns to company he invested in for COVID-19 protection

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is turning to ultra-violet lighting company -- that he an investor in -- in an effort to protect his NFL players against the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthe Lighting is being charged to retrofit the team's training facility with a series of far-UVC lights called "troffers" to prevent the spread of the virus on surfaces as well as anyone entering the space.

“If we learn of ways to make our facility cleaner and safer for our players, coaches and staff, then we’re going to implement them," Ross told FOX Business in a statement. "The technology surrounding the troffers, which uses HEPA-filtration with UV light to inactivate 99.97 percent of airborne virus, was eye-opening to me in terms of what can be effective in creating a cleaner environment.”

A total of 40 devices are expected to go up around the facility for an extra line of protection. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have also built a new locker room with plexiglass between each player's locker and have placed hand sanitizers throughout the building.

“From my perspective, and a whole bunch of people I speak with regularly, this is the best tool we have today [to fight coronavirus],” former NASA scientist Fred Maxik, Healthe’s founder and chief technology officer, told the Miami Herald. “We can go in and clean, we can go in and scrub, but at the end of the day, the first sick person that goes into that space, that space is contaminated again. The systems that we’re deploying are systems that are cleaning in real-time and cleaning constantly. We reduce that [pathogen] load that’s in that space to the maximum to we can.”

Healthe uses far-UVC light, or roughly 220 nanometers of ultraviolet light, which can kill viruse bacteria without harming human skin, eyes or other tissues.

Researchers at Columbia University found that far-UVC was successful in inactivating the airborne H1N1 influenza virus, as well as drug-resistant bacteria, just minutes after they were breathed, coughed or sneezed into the air.

"Far-UVC light has the potential to be a 'game-changer,'" David Brenner, a professor of radiation biophysics and director of Columbia's center for radiological research wrote in the study, "It can be safely used in occupied public spaces, and it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in."

Brenner added that far-UVC offers a "fundamentally different tactic in the war against COVID-19."

"Most approaches focus on fighting the virus once it has gotten into the body," Brenner said. "Far-UVC is one of the very few approaches that has the potential to prevent the spread of viruses before they enter the body."

According to Brenner, the price tag for the average far-UVC lamp is roughly $500-$1,000, which he believes will likely fall once the lamps can be mass-produced.

While Healthe’s Maxik noted that people should still wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance whenever possible, he believes his company's technology will be one of the best lines of defense to get the team through the football season.

“We should wear masks, we should wash hands. We should distance," Maxik told the Herald. "But at the same time, we want to go back and reoccupy the spaces we’ve built in the ways we’re used to. The best way to deal with that is to start utilizing light to become both anti-pathogenic as well as clean air and surfaces."

Maxik did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

