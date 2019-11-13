Colin Kaepernick was hoping for 'legitimate' workout in front of top-level NFL officials: Report

Colin Kaepernick’s chances of getting back into the NFL increased a bit Tuesday when it was reported that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was going to work out for teams over the weekend.

The league is hosting Kaepernick’s private workout in Atlanta which will could also include an interview, according to multiple reports. Kaepernick made clear in a tweet that he expected to see coaches and general managers at the workout.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” he wrote. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

However, with the workout being on a Saturday, it’s unclear who many coaches or general managers will show up to the event given that most teams have games to prepare for the next day.

Kaepernick and the NFL came to an agreement on the workout to make sure that top-level officials were coming to the event, TMZ Sports reported, citing multiple sources. Multiple teams reportedly reached out to league officials about their interest in Kaepernick and the league gave the one-time NFC champion a “hard deadline” on whether he would be ready to go.

The league was then met with a few demands Kaepernick, according to TMZ Sports. He reportedly wanted to make sure the workout was going to be “legitimate” and expected the NFL would provide a list of team officials who would be attending the event.

The two sides reportedly butted heads about having the workout on a Saturday, but it was eventually agreed upon.

Some didn't seem as excited about the report of Kaepernick's workout. Many believed it was a half-hearted attempt by the league.

"This entire thing is a sham. The NFL is full of s--t. It’s a show. But he should do it because some of us are sincere. Some of us see him for what he is: a good man," an NFC West team official told Bleacher Report.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract in hopes he would be able to sign with a new team. Since then, Kaepernick has remained a free agent and had filed a grievance against the NFL alleging that owners were blackballing him from the league. The grievance was settled in February.

In 69 career games, Kaepernick has 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also has 2,300 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

It’s unclear whether a team would actually sign him as the league heads into Week 11 of the 2019 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.