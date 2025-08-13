Dodgers star Mookie Betts teams with Corona for first-of-its-kind baseball-beach audio experience

Postseason baseball is unlike any of the 162 games played by an MLB team – every pitch, every hit and every moment matters that much more.

It's peak intensity on a baseball diamond come October, but the race to earn a spot in the postseason has already begun across the league as every team hopes to secure a chance at winning the coveted World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has won that trophy three times over his career – one with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, then with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. So, he was the perfect ballplayer to partner with Corona for a first-of-its-kind activation that not only helps fans, but also himself as he prepares to defend the title with Los Angeles.

Betts teamed up with Corona, the official "cerveza" of MLB, to help curate "Playa Sounds," a new soundtrack that fuses iconic sounds from the ballpark with the relaxing vibe the beach has to offer.

The eight-time All-Star helped select a mix of audio from his own postseason moments – home runs, in-stadium crowd cheers and announcer calls, among others – to pair with beach sounds in a mix tuned at 432hz, which is a frequency generally associated with enhanced clarity.

"I was able to pick some moments from big swings, big hits, big catches in the postseason, and then you match them with the beach sounds. Those waves crashing, it just puts you right in the middle where you’re ready for anything intense, but you’re also relaxed in order to be able to do whatever it is," Betts explained to FOX Business. "Because you don’t want to be too intense when you go into these intense moments – you don’t want to fight fire with fire. So, I really feel like those sounds put you right in between."

Rob Nelson, VP of Marketing at Corona, added, "Playa Mode is all about immersing yourself in the present and making the most of every moment, no matter where you are. This soundtrack is a way focus to share that mindset with baseball fans amidst the excitement and intensity of the Postseason."

"Playa Sounds" can be streamed by all baseball fans, but Corona is also providing an opportunity for them to win a trip for two to a 2025 World Series game, as well as a physical cassette kit inclusive of a cassette player, wireless headphones and the tape of the soundtrack.

"It was super dope," Betts added about working with Corona to curate this activation. "Everybody that’s been a part of the shoot, the sounds, everything has been very easy to work with. It’s been fun – that’s the number one thing, it’s been fun.

"To be able to create sounds, and you don’t really think about those things, they help me think about something like that. It really has helped and puts me in a good mindset."

Betts has worked with Corona in the past as the beer giant’s partnership with MLB continues to grow.

He was a part of Corona and MLB’s ongoing "El Beisbol Es Otra Cosa" content series, which celebrates the excitement of the Latino baseball community. Corona and MLB surprised him and Atlanta Braves star Robert Acuña Jr., among others, with experiences that highlight the players’ personal interests and culture.

