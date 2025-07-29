Derek Jeter's digital trading card venture makes groundbreaking partnership with eBay

Derek Jeter's digital trading card company is going back to the roots.

Arena Club was founded in 2022 by the New York Yankees legend and Brian Lee. It serves as a "bridge" between the long-lasting sports card collecting hobby and the up-and-coming world of digital sports collectibles.

But on Wednesday, Arena Club announced a new partnership with eBay which makes the global commerce leader the exclusive online marketplace for Arena Club’s new physical Slab Pack product drops.

"With its exciting innovations for the collectibles community, and a three-decade reputation as a trusted e-commerce leader, eBay has long been our first choice as a partner for our physical Slab Pack™," said Lee said in a press release.

"We are thrilled to launch our collaboration during the National Sports Collectors Convention, and we are honored to work with eBay—the largest online global marketplace for trading cards."

The news was formally announced at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, where the first physical Slab Pack was previewed.

Each physical Slab Pack includes one graded card, chosen from a fully transparent checklist featuring coveted grails, thrilling chases, and other rare finds. Each collectible series contains 400 packs, priced at $250 each, and they are housed in premium boxes with Arena Club’s signature design accents.

New releases will be made every Wednesday, exclusively on eBay.

Jeter won five World Series with the Yankees, where he spent his entire 20-year career. He is sixth on MLB's all-time hits list with 3,465 and captained the Yankees from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.