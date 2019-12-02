Dalton, Bengals get 1st win, as Jets fool fans again

The New York Jets made history on Sunday. The kind of history that makes you cringe.

They became the first team in NFL history to lose twice in one season to teams with 0-7 records or worse, according to ESPN.

This time Cincinnati, Miami was the other. on Nov. 3.

The Bengals at 1-11, ended the longest losing streak in their history and finally shed their distinction as the NFL’s lone winless team.

Following a three-game winning streak, Jets fans may have been lulled into a false sense of security that their team had turned a corner, according to the New York Post.

The previously winless Bengals dominating the Jets in a 22-6 loss.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton returned from one of the lowest points of his nine-year career and got a long-awaited victory Sunday for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass.

The Jets also committed penalties at critical times and opened the game with three dropped passes that killed their first drive.

The Jets fell to 4-8, guaranteeing a fourth straight non-winning season.

After recording 400 yards in back-to-back weeks, the Jets finished with 271 yards.

Quarterback Sam Darnold went 28 of 48 for 239 yards.

“Every time we had something going, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot,” Jets coach Adam Gase told the Post.

Next Sunday the opponent will be the 3-9 Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.