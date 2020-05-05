Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Soccer

CVC, Blackstone consider investing in Italy's Serie A soccer league

Two private equity firms eye separate deals

Reuters
close
Soccer games are set to go on amid coronavirus, but crowds will not be in attendance and the Olympic Committee is waiting to make a decision on the 2020 games. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more. video

Italian soccer game to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears

Soccer games are set to go on amid coronavirus, but crowds will not be in attendance and the Olympic Committee is waiting to make a decision on the 2020 games. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.

Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Blackstone Group Inc are in separate talks about investments in Italy's Serie A soccer league, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

CVC is in talks to buy a 20 percent stake for 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), valuing the league at 10 billion euros, the newspaper reported citing two people briefed on the discussions, which began at the end of last year.

NWSL HAD MOMENTUM HEADING INTO NOW SUSPENDED SEASON

Blackstone is separately considering lending to clubs to help cover their costs during the shutdown of fixtures, the report added, citing people familiar with the proposal.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BXBLACKSTONE GROUP50.66+1.21+2.45%

Blackstone declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

CVC and Serie A did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SOCCER BOSS / MEDIA MOGUL LEADS ITALIAN CORONAVIRUS RELIEF EFFORT

The talks are at an early stage and there is a potential legal hurdle, the report said, citing one person with knowledge of the proposal.

The deal could give CVC, which has had sports deals in the past, a role in selling broadcasting rights for 10 years from 2021, the report added citing sources.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Last year, CVC had held talks with soccer's global governing body FIFA on acquiring the commercial rights to the revamped Club World Cup.

On March 9, Italy suspended the league campaign as part of a nationwide lockdown and the country's sports minister said it is unlikely to resume the league championship because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS