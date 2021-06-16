Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola stunt cost company billions

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub during his Euro 2020 press conference Monday did significant harm to the soda maker's market value afterward.

Ronaldo caused a stir when he stepped to the podium to talk to reporters. Sitting in front of him were two Coca-Cola bottles. He then removed the soda from his vision and brought out his unlabeled water bottle and told reporters in his native Portuguese to drink water.

The stunt cost $4 billion of Coca-Cola’s market value at the time, according to Business Insider. The company’s shares at the time were at $56.17 and fell to $55.22 after the press conference was over. Coca-Cola closed Tuesday at $55.44 per share and opened Wednesday at $55.24 per share.

Coca-Cola is a sponsor for Euro 2020.

His move garnered the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

"It’s almost like the veterans know what they’re doing," Brady tweeted.

Ronaldo revealed to Goal.com in 2020 he eats a high-protein diet with whole-grain carbs, fruits and vegetables. He eats six small meals per day or one meal every three to four hours.

Additionally, Goal.com noted that Ronaldo does not get a normal 8-hour rest. He chooses to take five 90-minute naps instead. He also spends his downtime resting with his friends and family.

Portugal won the European Championship in 2016. Ronaldo scored three goals and had three assists during the tournament. He played in all seven matches.

Later Tuesday, Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal defeat Hungary 3-0 in their opening Euro 2020 matchup.