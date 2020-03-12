Coronavirus forces NHL, other US sports leagues to suspend seasons

The National Hockey League joined several other U.S. sports leagues in suspending operations on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,” Bettman continued. “Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”

Major League Baseball was expected placed an indefinite halt on spring training activities on Thursday in a decision that is expected to delay the start of its 2020 regular season, ESPN reported.

The decisions came as U.S. sports leagues throughout the professional and collegiate ranks enacted similar measures.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier Thursday, fellow Jazz player Donovan Mitchell was also diagnosed with the illness.

At least 13 NCAA conferences called off their postseason basketball tournaments as a precautionary measure. At present, it's unclear if the NCAA will proceed with its plan to hold the men's and women's March Madness tournaments without fans in attendance or opt to cancel the championship events entirely.

