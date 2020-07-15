Coronavirus could bar Philadelphia Eagles fans from attending home games, officials say

The NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles may be unable to host fans this fall due to health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Philadelphia announced a ban Tuesday on mass gatherings of 50 or more people that extends until March 2021. City officials initially said the ban applies to sporting events, including games for the Eagles and MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies.

NFL, OAKLEY UNVEIL CORONAVIRUS 'MOUTH SHIELD'

The city clarified its stance on fans at sporting events on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that public health guidance could change in regard to Eagles games.

“Currently, in the initial 'modified' Green Phase, the City of Philadelphia prohibits outdoor events involving more than 50 people,” the city said in a press release. “These restrictions do apply to Lincoln Financial Field. However, this is a fluid situation, and this policy is under constant review. Discussions between the City and the Eagles are ongoing. As the season approaches, the Eagles will continue to communicate directly with their season ticket members and fans.”

WASHINGTON NFL TRADEMARK ISSUES COMPLICATE NAME CHANGE

The NBA and MLB will resume play later this month without fans in attendance as a precautionary measure. The NFL has said that any decisions on whether to allow crowds at games will be based on state and local public health guidance.

"Decisions on the number of fans at stadiums will be determined on a market-by-market basis," an NFL spokesman told ESPN.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

NFL teams are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28. The 2020 NFL season begins in September.

A number of NFL teams, including the Eagles, have offered season ticket holders the option of deferring their packages due to the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM