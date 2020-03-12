Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus prompts PGA to bar spectators from championship

The Valspar Championship in Florida could be affected a well

Associated Press
Steinberg Sports and Entertainment CEO Leigh Steinberg explains how the economy will be impacted by sports events and seasons being canceled due to coronavirus.video

Suspending sports will have 'huge economic impact': Steinberg Sports and Entertainment CEO

Steinberg Sports and Entertainment CEO Leigh Steinberg explains how the economy will be impacted by sports events and seasons being canceled due to coronavirus.

The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

