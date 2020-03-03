Despite coronavirus, NCAA March Madness tournaments to proceed as planned for now

The NCAA is planning to hold its “March Madness” championship basketball tournaments as scheduled despite ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The NCAA said it has established an advisory panel to assess the situation and guide its response efforts. Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in China and has spread rapidly to other countries, prompting fears of a global pandemic.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a statement. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

COMCAST PROTECTED IF CORONAVIRUS FORCES OLYMPICS CANCELLATION, CEO SAYS

U.S. authorities have reported at least 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least nine deaths. To date, more than 89,000 individual cases and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins March 17 and runs through April 6. Games will take place in 14 cities around the country. The women’s basketball tournament begins March 20 and runs through April 5, with campus sites around the country playing host to opening-round matchups.

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline will lead the newly formed coronavirus advisory panel. Other members include former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and U.S. Tennis Association Senior Director Mike Rodriguez.

TOKYO OLYMPICS CANCELLATION FOR CORONAVIRUS WOULD COST BILLIONS

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities,” said Hainline. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak.”

Citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NCAA noted that health risks to the general American public are “considered low” for the time being.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NCAA is one of several sports organizations taking action to protect its members from coronavirus. The NBA urged players to use fist bumps instead of handshakes and avoid signing autographs, among other precautions.

The National College Players Association, an organization that advocates on behalf of NCAA student-athletes, called last week for tournament games to be played in empty arenas to protect players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM