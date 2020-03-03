Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

College Sports

Despite coronavirus, NCAA March Madness tournaments to proceed as planned for now

The NCAA said it has established an advisory panel to assess the situation and guide its response efforts

By FOXBusiness
close
Kennedy discusses the NCAA moving toward compensating student-athletes for use of their name and likeness. video

Kennedy: Nice to see NCAA treat student-athletes as hard-working adults

Kennedy discusses the NCAA moving toward compensating student-athletes for use of their name and likeness.

The NCAA is planning to hold its “March Madness” championship basketball tournaments as scheduled despite ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The NCAA said it has established an advisory panel to assess the situation and guide its response efforts. Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in China and has spread rapidly to other countries, prompting fears of a global pandemic.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a statement. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

COMCAST PROTECTED IF CORONAVIRUS FORCES OLYMPICS CANCELLATION, CEO SAYS

U.S. authorities have reported at least 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least nine deaths. To date, more than 89,000 individual cases and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.

FOX Business Briefs: Costco sees bump in business as shoppers rush to stock up on food and other essential supplies amid coronavirus fears; 'Friends' Monopoly game is now available for pre-order on Amazon.Video

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins March 17 and runs through April 6. Games will take place in 14 cities around the country. The women’s basketball tournament begins March 20 and runs through April 5, with campus sites around the country playing host to opening-round matchups.

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline will lead the newly formed coronavirus advisory panel. Other members include former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and U.S. Tennis Association Senior Director Mike Rodriguez.

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) drives to the basket as Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) defends during the second half on Feb 29, 2020, at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

TOKYO OLYMPICS CANCELLATION FOR CORONAVIRUS WOULD COST BILLIONS

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities,” said Hainline. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak.”

Citing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NCAA noted that health risks to the general American public are “considered low” for the time being.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NCAA is one of several sports organizations taking action to protect its members from coronavirus. The NBA urged players to use fist bumps instead of handshakes and avoid signing autographs, among other precautions.

The National College Players Association, an organization that advocates on behalf of NCAA student-athletes, called last week for tournament games to be played in empty arenas to protect players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM