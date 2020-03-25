During coronavirus, MLB super agent pitches World Series in December

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As Major League Baseball contends with a prolonged delay to its 2020 season amid the coronavirus outbreak, one of the sport’s most powerful player agents has a pair of proposals on how to proceed with a full slate of games when play eventually resumes.

Scott Boras, who negotiated MLB contracts worth more than $1 billion this offseason alone, told the Los Angeles Times he has submitted two ideas to league officials for consideration. Both concepts would stretch MLB’s season through December 2020, with the World Series concluding around Christmas.

TOM BRADY FILES 'TB X TB' TRADEMARK AFTER BUCS DEAL

Under one idea, MLB would resume play on June 1 and complete a full 162-game season. The other concept calls for a July 1 start and a 144-game regular season.

“We have it all mapped out,” Boras told the newspaper. “It’s workable. We’ve done climate studies, and in Southern California, the average temperature in December is 67 degrees, which is better than late March and early April in most cities. We have 11 stadiums we could play postseason games in.”

NFL TEAMS PUTTING CORONAVIRUS CLAUSES IN FREE AGENT CONTRACTS

Boras suggests that MLB could play its postseason games in domed stadiums and open-air stadiums in temperate Southern California to prevent any interruption from winter weather. The playoffs would proceed without any off days in between games.

MLB officials have yet to unveil their plans for the 2020 season once play resumes. The league suspended all spring training activities and postponed the start of the regular season earlier this month as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

At present, it’s unclear how the delay will impact MLB salaries and contract accrual time. The MLB and MLB Players Association are in the midst of negotiations on the financial implications.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement grants Commissioner Robert Manfred the power to suspend salaries in the event of a national emergency.

League officials are eyeing a potential restart in June, ESPN reported. However, given the uncertain landscape during the outbreak, the delay could stretch into July or later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM