Coronavirus forces Louisville Slugger to shut down baseball bat production

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Louisville Slugger, one of Major League Baseball’s most prominent makers of baseball bats, has shut down its factory and furloughed employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top executive at its parent company.

Hillerich & Bradsby, the longtime owner of the Louisville Slugger brand, operates a museum covering its historical role in the sport as well as the facilities that produce thousands of bats per season for MLB teams. Neither aspect of the business is earning money because of the pandemic, which forced the museum to shut down and an indefinite delay to the 2020 MLB season.

NFL GAMES LIKELY DESPITE CORONAVIRUS, ATLANTA FALCONS OWNER SAYS

“We’re not doing any advertising. We’ve cut all our expenses we can. We’re just hoping we get back to normal before we run out of cash,” John Hillerich IV, Hillerich & Bradsby CEO, told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The baseball bat maker has furloughed 171 employees, the majority of its workforce. The furloughed workers still have access to health care benefits but won’t be paid. Employees who continue to work, including top executives, are taking 25 percent pay cuts.

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES NBA TO WITHHOLD 25% OF PLAYER PAY

So far, Hillerich & Bradsby’s attempts to receive federal aid have been unsuccessful.

Louisville Slugger is among the most popular bat brands among MLB players. About 13 percent of players were using Louisville Slugger bats last season, according to Bat Digest, which conducted a review last October.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Louisville Slugger brand has been active since the late 1800s. Countless baseball legends, including New York Yankees sluggers Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, were known to use its bats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM