Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Coronavirus prompts Dolphins to host drive-in movies at Hard Rock Stadium

The NFL franchise will allow up to 230 cars to drive into the stadium itself for a variety of events

By FOXBusiness
The Miami Dolphins will turn Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in movie theater this summer as a way to entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced this week.

The NFL franchise will allow up to 230 cars to drive into the stadium for a variety of events in the coming weeks, including movie screenings, re-broadcasts of classic Dolphins games of years past and school commencements. Aside from the drive-in venue, the Dolphins will also host small groups at an open-air theater on the south plaza of the Hard Rock Stadium complex.

Courtesy Miami Dolphins

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

Courtesy Miami Dolphins

Dolphins officials said the initiative is meant to provide entertainment for local fans while adhering to social distancing protocols during the pandemic. Events will have restroom access and utilize an online ordering and delivery system for food and drinks.

Courtesy Miami Dolphins

The team has yet to announce specific event dates for either event venue. Interested fans were directed to sign up for updates on the stadium’s website.

Hard Rock Stadium recently received accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council on its disinfection practices. The arena has hosted Dolphins games since 1987.

