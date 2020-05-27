Coronavirus prompts Dolphins to host drive-in movies at Hard Rock Stadium

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The Miami Dolphins will turn Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in movie theater this summer as a way to entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced this week.

The NFL franchise will allow up to 230 cars to drive into the stadium for a variety of events in the coming weeks, including movie screenings, re-broadcasts of classic Dolphins games of years past and school commencements. Aside from the drive-in venue, the Dolphins will also host small groups at an open-air theater on the south plaza of the Hard Rock Stadium complex.

NEVADA APPROVES UFC, BOXING CORONAVIRUS COMEBACK EVENTS

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

NHL'S CORONAVIRUS COMEBACK PLAN FEATURES 24-TEAM PLAYOFF

Dolphins officials said the initiative is meant to provide entertainment for local fans while adhering to social distancing protocols during the pandemic. Events will have restroom access and utilize an online ordering and delivery system for food and drinks.

The team has yet to announce specific event dates for either event venue. Interested fans were directed to sign up for updates on the stadium’s website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hard Rock Stadium recently received accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council on its disinfection practices. The arena has hosted Dolphins games since 1987.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM