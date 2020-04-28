Coronavirus could delay Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony until next year: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 will likely have to wait a year for their induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Tuesday.

Hall of Fame officials are expected to postpone this year’s induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, until 2021, USA Today reported. An announcement on the decision could come as early as this week following a meeting of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors.

“The Hall of Fame's Board of Directors continues to consider options regarding this summer's Induction Ceremony,” a Hall of Fame spokesman said in a statement. “We expect to announce the Board's decision in the coming days.”

The induction ceremony event was originally scheduled to run from July 24 through July 27. Officials reportedly rejected the possibility of holding a virtual ceremony, a tactic employed by SXSW and other festivals that were forced to alter their plans due to the pandemic.

Aside from Jeter, the Class of 2020 includes Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons. If officially postponed, the Baseball Hall of Fame would hold a dual ceremony for 2020 and 2021 inductees next year.

The ceremony is one of countless sports-related events impacted by the pandemic, which has forced federal and state officials to ban mass gatherings for the foreseeable future. The MLB delayed the start of its 2020 season due to the crisis and has yet to set a start date.

The Baseball Hall of Fame itself is currently closed to the public.

