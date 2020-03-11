Coronavirus causes NYRR to cancel NYC Half race

The coronavirus continues to affect the sports world causing the cancellation of various events and having some contests to be conducted without fans in attendance.

The New York Road Runners have cancelled the NYC Half scheduled for Sunday March 15.

The move was made due to the rapidly developing coronavirus situation.

The NYRR says the welfare of the running community is the group's top priority.

The event was expected to have 25,000 runners on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

It became clear that the event could not proceed in the manner expected, where the safety and security of the runners, volunteers, staff, partners, and spectators were the main concern.

Runners who registered directly with NYRR will be contacted in the next few days with the option to select either a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed non-complimentary entry to the 2021 NYC Half next March.