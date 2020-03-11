Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus causes NYRR to cancel NYC Half race

The NYC Half was scheduled for Sunday March 15

By FOXBusiness
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses how the federal and local governments are handling the coronavirus and its economic impact and says the country should give more information to the public. video

More coronavirus information will help public make ‘good decisions’: Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses how the federal and local governments are handling the coronavirus and its economic impact and says the country should give more information to the public.

The coronavirus continues to affect the sports world causing the cancellation of various events and having some contests to be conducted without fans in attendance.

The New York Road Runners  have cancelled the NYC Half scheduled for Sunday March 15.

The move was made due to the rapidly developing coronavirus situation.

The NYRR says the welfare of the  running community is the group's top priority.

The event was expected to have 25,000 runners on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

It became clear that the event could not proceed in the manner expected, where the safety and security of the runners, volunteers, staff, partners, and spectators were the main concern.

Runners who registered directly with NYRR will be contacted in the next few days with the option to select either a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed non-complimentary entry to the 2021 NYC Half next March.