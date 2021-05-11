Conor McGregor floats idea of buying Manchester United, Celtic FC: 'I feel I could do big things for a club'

Manchester United’s decision to join the failed European Super League and then back out at the last minute caused an uproar among fans and urged the Glazer family to sell the team.

Conor McGregor, in the middle of the chaos of clubs deciding to leave the Premier League, tweeted on April 20 he was thinking about buying Manchester United. On Sunday, the UFC star was asked again whether he was thinking about buying the club.

He mentioned Celtic FC of Scottish Premiership was also in play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond (an Irish businessman who is the largest shareholder with the team). I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!" he wrote.

"Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

Manchester United is valued at about $4.3 billion, according to Forbes. McGregor's net worth is about $250 million, which means he would need some help if he wanted to take over the club entirely.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER'S AUSTIN FC AIMS TO SCORE ECONOMIC BOOST FOR CITY

The decision to move United to the Super League caused protest among fans. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur supporters also staged protests.

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer apologized to fans and wrote a letter again Friday addressing the issue.

"I want to reassure you that my family and I care deeply about Manchester United and feel a profound sense of responsibility to protect and enhance its strength for the long-term, while respecting its values and traditions," Glazer wrote.

"Our top priority is, and will always be, competing for the most important trophies, playing entertaining football with a team comprised of top-quality recruits and some of the world's best homegrown talent. Under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], we feel we are absolutely on the right track."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur were all founding clubs before things fell apart and were threatened to be expelled from UEFA and Champions League competition if they joined the Super League.