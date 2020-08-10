Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship: How much cash does he bring home?

Collin Morikawa won his first major tournament Sunday, picking up the victory at the PGA Championship after holding off Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau and a whole list of others.

The 23-year-old hadn’t finished higher than 35th at a major, but the final two rounds at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco propelled him to victory.

He also took home a pretty hefty check. The total purse at the PGA Championship this year was $11 million.

Morikawa got to take home $1.98 million.

The 23-year-old shot back-to-back 69s in the first two rounds of the tournament before finishing the third round with a 65 to keep him within striking distance of the leaders.

Morikawa’s eagle on the 16th hole was what gave the young golfer the edge in the latter part of the round. On a par 4, he drove the ball 7 feet from the pin and nailed the eagle shot. It ultimately proved to be the difference-maker and what set him apart from Casey.

He finished the fourth round with a 64.

Morikawa had two PGA Tour victories upon entering the PGA Championship. He won the 2019 Barracuda Championship and last month won the Workday Charity Open in a playoff against Justin Thomas.

Casey and Dustin Johnson split the second prize of $1.188 million and took home $968,000 each. DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Matthew Wolff and Scottie Scheffler each took home $404,350.