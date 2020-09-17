Colin Kaepernick's rookie NFL jersey could sell for this huge sum at auction

Colin Kaepernick’s jersey from his first-ever game with the San Francisco 49ers will go up for auction in December, the event’s organizers said on Thursday.

Julien’s Auctions said Kaepernick signed the 49ers away jersey, which he wore during his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 2, 2011. Manufactured by Reebok, the uniform is expected to sell for $80,000 to $100,000 when bidding begins on Dec. 4.

“Today, Colin Kaepernick, now more than ever, transcends sports like Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson and other athletes before him, who used their power and presence in the sports arena to take a stand against injustice,” Darren Julien, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a press release. “Julien’s Auctions is proud to add this exceptional piece of sports history to our collection of over 500 items from sports icons such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, whose influence and impact changed the game and our world.“

The seller of the jersey wishes to remain anonymous, according to Reuters. Dubbed “Icons and Idols: Sports,” the auction will be live-streamed from Beverly Hills, Calif., and include memorabilia from NBA legends Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant, among other standout athletes.

A second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Kaepernick took over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during the 2012 season. He received national attention in 2016 when he became the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest systemic racism.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick last year and invited all 32 teams to attend, but the former 49ers quarterback pulled out of the event, citing concerns related to a waiver he was asked to sign beforehand.

Earlier this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he welcomed teams to sign Kaepernick, who has remained an outspoken critic of the league.

Nike has continued to sponsor Kaepernick since he last played in the NFL. A personalized Nike jersey with Kaepernick’s name sold out shortly after release on Thursday.