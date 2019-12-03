Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Coca-Cola returns to Super Bowl with 60-second ad buy

Coca-Cola paid at least $10 million for the time slot

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Soft drink giant Coca-Cola sees net revenue rise six percent during the second quarter while sales rose three percent. GNC says it will close up to nine-hundred stores by 2020, nearly half of the company’s mall locations in the U.S. video

Coca Cola sees six percent rise in net revenue during second quarter; GNC will close 900 stores by the end of 2020

Fox Business Briefs: Soft drink giant Coca-Cola sees net revenue rise six percent during the second quarter while sales rose three percent. GNC says it will close up to nine-hundred stores by 2020, nearly half of the company’s mall locations in the U.S.

Coca-Cola will return to the Super Bowl commercial slate in February after a one-year layoff, the company confirmed to FOX Business on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The beverage giant bought 60 seconds of commercial time during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The creative direction of Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial has yet to be determined.

Variety was first to report Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl plans.

SUSPENDED NFL PLAYER JOSH SHAW BET AGAINST OWN TEAM: REPORT

Coca-Cola paid at least $10 million for the time slot, based on Fox Sports’ reported asking price for Super Bowl commercial windows. A Fox executive told Variety that the network had already sold out of its ad inventory for the NFL’s annual event and had sought anywhere from $5 million to $5.6 million per 30-second window.

The Super Bowl is considered one of the preeminent advertising events of the year, with top companies committing millions of dollars toward production and working with A-list stars. The game regularly draws more than 100 million viewers worldwide and generally ranks as the most-watched television event of the year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coca-Cola had a relatively light advertising presence during Super Bowl LIII, opting for a single 60-second animated commercial that aired just before the game began. Pre-game commercial slots are cheaper than in-game slots.

Prior to that showing, Coca-Cola had aired a commercial during the Super Bowl for 11 straight years, according to Variety. The company’s chief rival, Pepsi, aired a star-studded commercial featuring Cardi B and Lil Jon during last February’s game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Sports and FOX Business.