Coca-Cola returns to Super Bowl with 60-second ad buy

Coca-Cola will return to the Super Bowl commercial slate in February after a one-year layoff, the company confirmed to FOX Business on Tuesday.

The beverage giant bought 60 seconds of commercial time during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The creative direction of Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial has yet to be determined.

Variety was first to report Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl plans.

Coca-Cola paid at least $10 million for the time slot, based on Fox Sports’ reported asking price for Super Bowl commercial windows. A Fox executive told Variety that the network had already sold out of its ad inventory for the NFL’s annual event and had sought anywhere from $5 million to $5.6 million per 30-second window.

The Super Bowl is considered one of the preeminent advertising events of the year, with top companies committing millions of dollars toward production and working with A-list stars. The game regularly draws more than 100 million viewers worldwide and generally ranks as the most-watched television event of the year.

Coca-Cola had a relatively light advertising presence during Super Bowl LIII, opting for a single 60-second animated commercial that aired just before the game began. Pre-game commercial slots are cheaper than in-game slots.

Prior to that showing, Coca-Cola had aired a commercial during the Super Bowl for 11 straight years, according to Variety. The company’s chief rival, Pepsi, aired a star-studded commercial featuring Cardi B and Lil Jon during last February’s game.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Sports and FOX Business.