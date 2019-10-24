Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley fined $25K for chucking ball into stands after win

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley signed a three-year, $40 million contract in the offseason, but his antics after Tuesday’s win are going to cost him a chunk of his first-year salary.

The NBA fined Beverley $25,000 on Wednesday for chucking a ball into the Staples Center seats after the Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener. According to Spotrac, Beverley is making $12.3 million in the first year of his new contract with the Clippers.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers, 112-102, on Tuesday.

Beverley scored two points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists in 31 minutes.

He has entered his third season with the Clippers. Known as one of the league’s premier two-way players, Beverley averaged 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and nearly 1 steal per game last season.

Los Angeles acquired Beverley in a massive 2017 trade with the Houston Rockets. Beverley, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Loui Williams, Kyle Wiltjer, cash and a draft pick were sent to the Clippers from the Rockets for Chris Paul.

Neither team has gone further than the Western Conference Finals since the trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.