City Harvest feeds 1.5M New Yorkers as celebrities, chefs rally for hunger relief

City Harvest, New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, was back with its sixth annual Celebrity Chefs & Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament to help raise money for an amazing cause.

Montclair Golf Club in West Orange, New Jersey was the site for some friendly competition on the course and courts, but also a miniature food and wine festival afterward – all put together to impact those in need across the five boroughs.

"This year, City Harvest will rescue more than 86 million pounds of high-quality, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste, and deliver that food free of charge to hundreds of soup kitchens and food partners across the five boroughs," chef Kerry Heffernan, the tennis chair for City Harvest, said during his remarks as guests enjoyed food and beverages from some of the best restaurants and chefs New York City has to offer during the tasting reception.

After raising enough money during the tournament in 2024 for 1.2 million meals, this year’s event raised enough to feed 1.5 million New Yorkers in need.

Annika Sörenstam, arguably the greatest female golfer of all-time, flew in from Orlando to host the event. While she enjoyed hosting a small clinic before everyone played their rounds, where there were more food and beverage options spread out across the course, Sörenstam said she’s never experienced anything like what City Harvest put together.

"I’ve been to a lot of golf events where they’ve had food stations, but nothing like this," she told FOX Business. "This is like a food and wine festival, and you have it on a golf course. It’s top notch and it’s so fun. I love golf and I love food and it’s all coming together in one place. And obviously we’re raising money for a good cause, which I feel like is a win-win."

While the culinary options and expertise were on full display at the golf club, many celebrities joined the cause as well, including National Baseball Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck, former MLB All-Star Chris Young, and hip-hop artist Ja Rule to name a few.

Also, while Sörenstam shined on the course, tennis legend Patrick McEnroe was on the tennis court enjoying time interacting and playing with those on that side.

While City Harvest continues to feed New Yorkers with free, nutritious food, it’s also dedicated to strengthening agency partners and the local food system through advocacy, volunteering, nutrition and culinary education and much more.

"Everybody has big hearts that are here," Sörenstam added. "They have a passion for cooking, they enjoy the golf and tennis and putting everybody together. At the end of the day, it’s making a difference in so many people’s lives.

"I feel fortunate to play a sport where we can give back and be able to make a difference in the community."

