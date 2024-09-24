CC Sabathia's passion for golf continues to impact youth through PitCCH In Foundation's annual tournament

CC Sabathia is expected to be in the MLB Hall of Fame as early as next year when he hits the ballot for the first time, but he is passionate about another sport these days.

One that he continues to use to give back to the youth in communities that have embraced him throughout his life.

Sabathia's 4th Annual Golf Tournament, powered by title sponsor Kaulig Companies, took place at Alpine Country Club in New Jersey on Monday afternoon, where a star-studded group that included current and former New York Yankees, New York Giants and many more showed up for the yearly outing to benefit the former star pitcher's PitCCH In Foundation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The PitCCh In Foundation was established in 2008, and since its inception, Sabathia and his wife, Amber, have been impacting youth in Cleveland, New York and California communities that embraced them and their family over the years.

The foundation has three signature programs they provide youth: an All-Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program and Field Renovations — all of which help those kids be successful on the field and in the classroom.

YANKEES GREAT CC SABATHIA GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON JUAN SOTO RETURNING IN FREE AGENCY: ‘MUST-HAVE ON BOTH SIDES’

But Sabathia’s passion for golf, one that developed only a few years ago, has led to a charity tournament aimed at providing a fun time for not just his friends and those wanting to give back, but kids in the PitCCH In Foundation as well.

Sabathia spoke to FOX Business at Alpine Country Club before teeing off, where he discussed the importance of this annual tournament.

"I just think, for me, it’s important to have sustainability in a community with everything I do with PitCCh In and just the follow-up," he explained. "I don’t think anything we do at PitCCh In is just a one-off if you watch and follow what we do. So, for me, it’s important to be in these kids’ lives as much as possible, so that means us with Kaulig Giving and our relationship and making sure that we’re doing everything possible to impact kids’ lives here in New York and in Cleveland and back home in California.

"Growing up, Boys & Girls Club saved my life. So, I want to be that vehicle in someone else’s life, even if it’s one kid. So, I think that’s the reason why nothing we do is a one-off."

Kaulig, owner of NASCAR's Kaulig Racing and founder and board member at Leaf Home, has worked with Sabathia for years now, especially with their impact in northeast Ohio. He expressed how fulfilling it has been being able to be not just the title sponsor of this event, but everything PitCCh In has done with his Kaulig Giving platform.

"Working with PitCCh In, working with CC and Amber, it has been amazing," Kaulig said. "They had a camp a couple months ago in Cleveland that I went to and just saw all the kids learning baseball and being able to interact with CC. So, it was really cool."

Tim Clepper, president and CEO of Kaulig Companies, added: "Both Matt and CC are beacons for kids. When kids see them, you guys are in situations and kids look at them and say, ‘I want to be like them. I want that in my life.’"

Sabathia got out on the course Monday along with several New York sports legends, including ex-New York Giants Michael Strahan and Victor Cruz and current New York Yankees Nestor Cortes Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

A large contingent of PitCCh In kids also showcased their dance moves, interacted with golfers and got a taste of why Sabathia has fallen in love with the sport he says he's doing "pretty much every day."

And with his own children, Sabathia's oldest son, Carston Sabathia Jr., has fallen in love with the game, too.

"He just turned 21, and I was down in Houston, and that’s what he wanted to do — go play golf. It’s something we can compete at and something I get four hours with him. I don’t really get a chance to get four hours with a 21-year-old and get to connect with him and get to know what’s going on in his life," Sabathia said.

Baseball is what made Sabathia the celebrity and legend he is today in his respective communities, and it will continue to be something he uses to impact the next generation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But golf is also a platform to give his PitCCh In family another avenue to make connections and grow.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.