Alex Cora out as Boston Red Sox manager, linked to Astros cheating scandal

Red Sox, Cora said they 'mutually agreed to part ways'

By FOXBusiness
Fox News Headlines 24/7 sports reporter Jared Max discusses why the Houston Astros fired their manager and what exactly the MLB team did to steal signs.video

Houston Astros suffer consequences for stealing signs

The Boston Red said Tuesday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Alex Cora, one day after Major League Baseball detailed his key role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal during his stint with the team in 2017.

“Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways," the Red Sox said in a joint statement attributed to Cora, principal team owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and CEO Sam Kennedy.

