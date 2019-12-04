Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw files an appeal of his suspension for gambling: Report

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw reportedly appealed his suspension Tuesday for violating the league’s anti-gambling policy.

Shaw, who is currently on the team’s injured reserve, is suspended at least through the 2020 season for betting on multiple games this season, according to ESPN. If his appeal is denied he can apply for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2021.

Shaw made a bet against the Cardinals in a three-team parlay at Caesars in Las Vegas which led to the suspension, ESPN reported. Shaw reportedly took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a second-half bet against the Cardinals. The Buccaneers were favored by one point and were leading 17-13 at halftime. The Buccaneers won the game 30-27, but Shaw lost his bet.

The NFL declined to comment on the wagers. A league spokesman told ESPN that the type of bet nor the games wagered upon matter when it comes to the NFL's gambling policy.

Gaming sources told ESPN that Caesars contacted the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the NFL on Nov. 10 after discovering Shaw made the bet. Sources told ESPN that Shaw listed himself as a "professional football player" as his occupation when filling out an application for a betting account.

The NFL said there was no evidence to suggest that Shaw used any inside information or that any games were compromised.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

The NFL has dealt with players betting on games in the past.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jon Stark was suspended in 1996 after the league received a tip that he was gambling. He never played in an NFL game.

Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was suspended in 1983 for betting on NFL games. Green Bay Packers star Paul Hornung and Detroit Lions’ Alex Karras were banned for a season for betting on NFL games.