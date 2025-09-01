Captain Morgan Sliced and Pluto Golf create collection celebrating 'real' golfers and imperfect swings

All golfers can say they’ve experienced a slice on the course, but Captain Morgan and Pluto Golf teamed up for a limited-edition collection that makes a play on the infamous ball trajectory.

Captain Morgan Sliced, the No. 1-selling spiced rum's canned cocktails, called upon the cult-favorite contemporary golf and footwear brand Pluto Golf to create a "Play the Slice Collection," which features polos, shorts, hats, windbreakers and sneakers to make a bold statement on the course.

Pluto Golf isn’t into the traditional golf wear on the course, but rather for those looking to stand out from the pack.

And sometimes, standing out from the rest means playing your slice, which is what the collaboration is all about.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

It’s the celebration of real players and real swings, because at the end of the day, most who hit the course are not pros.

GOLF SHIRTS AND PANTS THAT TRANSITION FROM THE COURSE TO THE OFFICE

"Golf isn’t just about your score, it’s about showing up with style and Swagger," West Wilson, the Bravo reality TV star and sports journalist, said in an official statement. "The Play the Slice Collection lets you bring your personality to the course and look good doing it."

This collaboration has a main colorway of black, white and purple, with dashes of pink sprinkled in that really make the outfits pop on the course. The drop was exclusively released by Pluto Golf on August 22.

"’Play the Slice’ is our toast to the real game – quirks, swagger, and all," Victoria David, brand director at Diageo Ready To Drink, added. "Teaming up with Pluto Golf lets us swing alongside a new wave of golfers who bring as much style to the fairway as they do fun."

Captain Morgan Sliced has leaned into golf this summer, having collaborated with golf lifestyle brand Breezy Golf, which embodies a similar focus on how golf brings friends, family and more together to have fun no matter the date and time.

The sport has grown exponentially since 2020, as it became one of the few activities allowed to be done during the COVID-19 pandemic. That love for the game has only shifted into more avenues of fashion, performance and more, with Pluto Golf showcasing their unique designs for those wanting comfort and style.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game will continue to evolve, and just as this collaboration showcases, golf is meant to be enjoyed no matter who you’re with and what you’re wearing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.