Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boxing

Boxer who dethroned Tyson in shocking KO hopes to inspire

Associated Press
close
Former world champion boxer and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya on the comeback of boxing, partnering with actor Mario Lopez on Casa Mexico Tequila and helping to fight breast cancer.video

Oscar De La Hoya talks boxing, tequila, and why ‘real men wear pink’

Former world champion boxer and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya on the comeback of boxing, partnering with actor Mario Lopez on Casa Mexico Tequila and helping to fight breast cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buster Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

Continue Reading Below

The 59-year-old Douglas plans to announce his "42 to 1" initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

WHY SOME IN HOUSTON ARE ROOTING AGAINST THE ASTROS

The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. Columbus' Franklin University and programs serving at-risk youth, former prison inmates and other vulnerable populations are participating.

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1990 file photo, James "Buster" Douglas, stands over Mike Tyson who fell on his back after taking a series of blows in the 10th round of their world heavyweight title fight, in Tokyo. Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of

James "Buster" Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The contest gained renewed attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in December.