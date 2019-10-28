Bud Light lauds 'hero' who was hit by home-run ball while clutching beers

Bud Light lauded the man caught on live television clutching his beers while he was struck in the stomach by a home-run ball during Game 5 of the World Series.

It was the second inning of the series game at Washington’s Nationals Park, where the Nats were playing the Houston Astros on Sunday night when the man, identified as Jeff Adams, became a social media sensation for maintaining his composure – and his beer – as he was hit by the projectile.

Adams appeared to brace for impact as the ball careened in his direction and slammed against his chest. He apparently did not suffer any obvious or serious injuries and no beer was lost from the caught-on-video moment.

"I had a Little League coach, his name was Wayne Mitchell," Adams later told The Washington Post. "He taught me how to put my chest in front of a ball and let it bounce in front of me. So put my chest in front of it, right? And I angled down. Sure enough, hit me right in the chest. Went straight down. And I got it."

Local FOX-affiliate reporter Ike Ejiochi caught up with Adams, who was in good spirits as he held the ball that hit him.

"It hit me in the chest, but you know what? It was from the other team, so I didn't feel anything," he said, while wearing a Nationals T-shirt. "We’re going to hit more home runs, right? Go Nats."

Meanwhile, the Nationals lost to the Astros 7 to 1, giving Houston a 3 to 2 lead. The series continues on Tuesday night, when the Nats play the Astros at Minute Maid Park.