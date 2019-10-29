Bud Light 'hero' going to World Series Game 6

The beer-wielding Nationals fan dubbed a hero for maintaining his composure – and his beer-- during Game 5 of the World Series is now being rewarded- courtesy of Bud Light of course.

Continue Reading Below

Jeff Adams was lauded by Bud Light this weekend after being caught on live television clutching two beers while being struck in the stomach by a home-run ball during the game.

He didn't even spill a single drop.

"We commend Jeff for his fearless method in attempting to catch the ball last night without spilling a single drop of his crisp Bud Lights," a spokesperson told FOX Business Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The beer brewer set off a search for its hero and found him in less than a day because it wanted to reward Adams "for his dedication to the brand."

Soon after the company identified Adams, with the help of some fans, Bud Light tweeted a photo of a T-shirt featuring Adams clutching two blue cans under the message: "Always save the beers."

Bud Light said, “He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6."

It was the second inning of the series game at Washington’s Nationals Park against the Houston Astros on Sunday night when Adams became a social media sensation.

Following the nationally-televised display, the company immediately began their search for Adams.

"Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," Bud Light tweeted in part.

On Monday, they found him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Astros beat the Nationals 7 - 1 Sunday night.

Game 6 of the World Series is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday.